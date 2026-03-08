In charts: The final report card of Buffett's era and Greg Abel’s challenges

Market jitters

Following Buffett's unexpected announcement in early May 2025 that he would step down, Berkshire's shares fell sharply from their record high of over $809,000. The stock lost up to 14% over the following months through early August, even as the S&P 500 gained about 11% over the same period, creating the widest three-month underperformance gap relative to the index in decades. Analysts attributed the sell-off to the unwinding of the "Buffett premium", as long-term holders, including families and early investors who had held shares for generations, chose to exit ahead of the leadership change.