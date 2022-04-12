Warren Buffett’s $11.6 billion deal started with a dinner in New York

The agreement would have to survive some push-back by Alleghany’s negotiators. Jefferson Kirby, the company’s chairman, pushed Buffett on the price at a meeting in Omaha, asking him to increase the offer or eliminate the deduction for the financial adviser fee. He also pushed for a lucrative -- but often unattainable -- feature in a Buffett deal: Using Berkshire shares as a portion of the offer. Buffett, who has talked about his dismay in using Berkshire stock to buy Dexter Shoe and General Re, held firm.