Warren Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, raises stake to 16.4%

In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said the purchases were made in multiple transactions and cost about $44 million. The share purchases come nearly a week after Berkshire bought 9.6 million Occidental shares.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Berkshire, the largest individual shareholder in Occidental, now owns about 153.5 million shares worth about $9.04 billion, based on Occidental's Monday close.
Berkshire piled about $7 billion into Occidental between February 28 and March 16, and has invested almost $1 billion more in the past two months.
Occidental's share prices are currently up nearly 90% this year, as the company benefited from Berkshire's purchases and an oil price surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company also owns options to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, which if exercised, would bring its stake to more than 25%.
Berkshire has been on a spending spree this year.
It spent $51.1 billion on equities in the first quarter, including an increased $25.9 billion stake in oil company Chevron Corp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Berkshire might even try to acquire Occidental once the company slashes its debt pile and its credit profile improves, Neal Dingamm, a managing director at Truist Securities, said in a recent note.
Berkshire has also in 2022 announced large investments in video game maker Activision Blizzard and computer and printer maker HP, and a planned $11.6 billion takeover of insurance company Alleghany Corp.