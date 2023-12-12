Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway almost halves stake in PC maker HP

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway almost halves stake in PC maker HP

Bloomberg

Berkshire Hathaway held 51.5 million shares, or 5.2% of HP Inc on November 30, according to a regulatory filing. That’s down from about 97.85 million shares on October 3

The transaction puts Berkshire Hathaway on track to be a seller in HP for a second consecutive quarter

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has cut its holding in personal computer maker HP Inc. by almost half.

Berkshire held 51.5 million shares, or 5.2% of the Palo Alto, California-based company on Nov. 30, according to a regulatory filing. That’s down from about 97.85 million shares on Oct. 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also Read | Higher food prices push retail inflation to three-month high of 5.5% in November

The transaction puts Berkshire on track to be a seller in HP for a second consecutive quarter, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

HP’s shares have underperformed those of rival Dell Technologies Inc. this year as demand for personal computers cratered in the post-pandemic bust. Sales for both HP and Dell shrank in the latest quarter and lagged behind analyst estimates.

Also Read | India asks FBI to share intel on pro-Khalistan supporters residing in US

Dell’s stock has risen 72% in 2023 to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index’s 49% advance and HP’s 13% gain. Meanwhile, HP was on track to gain for the fourth straight session, rising less than 1%. The stock is trading on Tuesday without the right to receive a dividend payout.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: Tilak Varma falls, IND 101/3

Berkshire’s holding in HP is worth about $1.56 billion based on the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.