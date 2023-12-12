Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway almost halves stake in PC maker HP

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has cut its holding in personal computer maker HP Inc. by almost half. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Berkshire held 51.5 million shares, or 5.2% of the Palo Alto, California-based company on Nov. 30, according to a regulatory filing. That’s down from about 97.85 million shares on Oct. 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The transaction puts Berkshire on track to be a seller in HP for a second consecutive quarter, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

HP’s shares have underperformed those of rival Dell Technologies Inc. this year as demand for personal computers cratered in the post-pandemic bust. Sales for both HP and Dell shrank in the latest quarter and lagged behind analyst estimates.

Dell's stock has risen 72% in 2023 to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index's 49% advance and HP's 13% gain. Meanwhile, HP was on track to gain for the fourth straight session, rising less than 1%. The stock is trading on Tuesday without the right to receive a dividend payout.

Berkshire's holding in HP is worth about $1.56 billion based on the stock's closing price on Monday.

