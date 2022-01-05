Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway plans return to yen bond market

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is planning a potential return to the yen bond market after pricing some of the biggest deals by an overseas issuer in the currency in past years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US company has mandated banks for a potential benchmark yen-denominated bond offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The deal may come in the near future, subject to market conditions. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.38 billion) of notes with a three-tranche deal in April, which came after the company said it purchased stakes in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. In Japan’s negative-rate environment, Berkshire Hathaway in the past has offered yields on notes attractive to local investors, with bond ratings that are higher than those on the Japanese sovereign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

