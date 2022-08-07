Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive

Berkshire is often seen as a microcosm of the broader economy because its eclectic collection of manufacturing, retail, insurance, utility and service businesses touches so many different industries, and Berkshire’s profits tend to follow whatever the economy is doing. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said Berkshire’s strong operating results suggest that many businesses have been able to raise prices enough to offset surging inflation, and even though higher interest rates are hurting Berkshire’s network of car dealers and its manufactured home division, other parts of the company are benefitting from higher rates on investments.