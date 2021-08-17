OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sheds Axalta, Biogen; buys Organon

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has shed its holdings of drugmaker Biogen Inc and paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd , while taking a new stake in another pharmaceutical company, Organon & Co.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of June 30.

Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks in 2021, including in the second quarter. The sales suggest that Buffett and his investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are wary of valuations as stocks regularly set new highs.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout