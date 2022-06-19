Warren Buffett’s last charity lunch auction draws record $19 million bid

This year marks the final time Mr. Buffett, 91 years old, will participate in the lunch. Since kicking off the annual event in 2000, Mr. Buffett has helped raise more than $53 million for Glide, a San Francisco charity that provides meals, healthcare and legal aid to homeless and other vulnerable individuals in the city. Glide was a favorite cause of Mr. Buffett’s first wife, Susie Buffett, who died in 2004.