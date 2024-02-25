Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Achieves Second Straight Record Annual Profit
Berkshire Hathaway reported its second consecutive year of record operating profit, driven by strong insurance results and rising interest rates benefiting its massive cash pile.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its second straight record annual operating profit, with its insurance business benefiting from improved underwriting and higher income from investments as interest rates rose.
