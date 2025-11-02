Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway offloads billions in stocks for 12th straight quarter — What does it signal?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just sold $6.1 billion worth of shares at the company than it bought, with the legendary investor enters his final months to wrap up his stint as the chief executive officer (CEO) at the firm he built for over six decades.

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings report for the third quarter on Saturday showed that over the past three months, the Warren Buffett-led company had sold the common shares in net terms.

The filings further revealed that $12.5 billion in stocks in the three months ended September and bought $6.4 billion worth of shares, marking more sales than spending.

This marks the 12th consecutive quarter that Berkshire Hathaway, under Warren Buffett, has sold more stocks than it has bought. The conglomerate will reveal which US stocks it bought and sold later this month in a separate regulatory filing.

Buffett also stayed back from buying back stock for the fifth straight quarter during the latest period. Berkshire shares have experienced a fall of 12% since May, which is the time when Buffett announced that he will step down as CEO.

Why is Warren Buffett selling shares? Warren Buffett, the outgoing CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has in the recent time seen more opportunities in selling than buying equities, which is why he has maintained the move for the past three years.

This has happened ever since stock prices rising upwards across many sectors in the US markets.

Berkshire's selling of stocks since 2022 suggests a sustained defensive stance on the equity markets as the global economic situation undergoes regular changes, especially after Donald Trump took charge as US President.

Berkshire's cash pile at record high The continued selling of stocks and refrainment from buying shares has pushed Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile at a record high.

The conglomerate's cash pile now sits at o $381.7 billion, the statement on Saturday showed.

Warren Buffett is building up cash as he steps down as CEO, with the role being taken over by vice chairman Greg Abel. Buffett will remain the chairman at Berkshire Hathaway.

It is unclear how Abel will use the money, with options potentially including paying the $1.03 trillion conglomerate's first dividend since 1967.

Lower insurance losses helped boost third-quarter operating profit 34% to $13.49 billion, topping analyst forecasts, the filing showed.

On the other hand, net income grew 17% to $30.8 billion.

Economic uncertainty and waning consumer confidence have been drags, Berkshire said, stalling sales growth at the Clayton Homes homebuilder and reducing revenue from Duracell batteries, Fruit of the Loom apparel and Squishmallows toymaker Jazwares.