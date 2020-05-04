A growing number of companies are refraining from providing earnings forecasts or forward-looking statements to investors, citing business uncertainties due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With the country in the middle of a lockdown since the last week of March, businesses are expected to face a severe impact on their operations in the June quarter. Most companies contend that a growth or recovery will largely depend on how long the lockdown continues and the steps taken by the government to contain the outbreak.

The halt in the practice of offering earnings forecasts is not an Indian phenomenon alone. Global companies such as Apple Inc. have suspended earnings guidance because of the pandemic. In overseas markets, some investors stress on completely suspending the practice of quarterly earnings outlook as this creates pressure on the management to focus on short-term goals. In a 2018 interview with CNBC, Warren Buffett, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, and Jamie Dimon, CEO, J.P. Morgan, had said that they believe quarterly earnings forecasts do more harm than good as they promote short-term thinking.

The decision of companies is not surprising because of the unprecedented disruptions caused by the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of covid-19, said analysts.

They said the lockdown is a step in the right direction and may not necessarily impact market returns of individual stock prices in the long-run as uncertain times could mean volatility in stock prices and earnings guidance would do little to reduce that.

“Companies may be reluctant to give earnings guidance in such an environment, but can instead give other quantitative and qualitative information to assist analysts and the broad investment community," said Deepak Jasani, research head, HDFC Securities.

In the current circumstances, companies are justified in refraining from giving earnings forecasts as they are not sure as to when the lockdown will be totally lifted and when their supply chain will be restored to the original levels.

Among the top Indian companies, which reported earnings so far, Infosys withdrew its annual guidance. Wipro, which used to give a quarterly forecast, also suspended its outlook stating that it does not have visibility on the duration of the lockdown and the impact on its operations. It, however, indicated that the practice of issuing revenue guidance would be resumed when it has more surety of both demand and supply-side factors.

Smaller rival Hexaware Technologies Ltd also withdrew its 2020 forecast of 15-17% annual growth made in February, noting the upheaval in the business environment.

Axis Bank Ltd suspended all forecasts and said it expects a rise in provisions amid slower loan growth and pressure on fee income. HDFC Bank Ltd has also provisioned a spike in provisions and did not offer any additional information on likely disruptions .

“The outlook is uncertain and hence we think the stance taken by companies is understandable. There is little clarity on how the covid-19 pandemic will play out and its near- and medium-term impact," said Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research at Nomura. In normal course, earnings guidance helps keep management teams be accountable for performance but these are not normal times and therefore the assessment of management performance versus guidance doesn’t arise, he said.

Analysts, however, believe that once the situation becomes more predictable, it would be easier for companies to resume giving earnings outlook.

Share Via