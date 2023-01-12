Was Amul's former MD RS Sodhi ousted due to political reasons?

Two days after RS Sodhi resigned as the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the brand Amul, a report is popping out that the decision to oust R S Sodhi was a political one.
According to a report, published by Indian Express, the decision was taken “as per what was decided by the board of directors". The statement, made by chairman of the GCMMF Shamal Patel, was quoted by the paper, who added that out of 18 chairpersons heading as many district dairy unions as its members, 10 were present in the meeting.
“The board decided to end his tenure and hand over the charge to Jayen Mehta (the chief operating officer). It is wrong to create any controversies in this regard," IE quoted GCMMF chairman Patel as saying.
“The board had already given extension for the last two years and his service was good. The board felt that Jayen was ready (to take over) and so he was promoted," said Patel.
While, other board member who attended the meeting had another take on the issue. “A day before the meeting, chairman (of GCMMF) had asked all board members to be present for the meeting. It was during this meeting (that) we were informed that it was the party’s decision to not allow Sodhi to continue," the daily quoted the member, who added, "It is only natural for one to object. But it was a decision from the party and so nothing could be done about it."
As per details, all the 18 milk unions that are members of the GCMMF have BJP-aligned chairpersons.
Though it is still not clear why Sodhi was asked to resign after a 12-year stint as MD of the GCMMF, the minister of state for co-operation had said that the resignation was “routine" and that no probe has been instituted against Sodhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to set up three new cooperative bodies that includes the National Cooperative Export Society, the National Level Cooperative Society for Organic Products and the National Level Multi-State Seed Cooperative Society.
