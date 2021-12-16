Waste and recycling platform Rubicon going public in $2 billion SPAC merger

SPAC mergers have exploded in the past few years, in part because they allow companies going public to make business projections that aren’t allowed in traditional initial public offerings. Also called a blank-check company, a SPAC is a shell entity that raises money and trades on a stock exchange with the sole purpose of merging with a private firm to take it public. After the private firm files detailed financial statements with regulators and the deal is approved, it replaces the SPAC in the stock market.