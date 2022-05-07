Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Massive fire at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant; 3 injured

Watch: Massive fire at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant; 3 injured

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot after the Tata Steel Plant accident 
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Livemint

  • 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, their condition is stable.

A massive fire broke out in a Coke plant at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel Factory due to an alleged blast in a battery. Due to the accident, 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, the company informed.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is currently under control, the company informed adding, “Investigation to assess cause underway."

"We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement.

"Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur," the official said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

(Further details awaited)