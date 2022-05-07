Watch: Massive fire at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant; 3 injured

Watch: Massive fire at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant; 3 injured1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, their condition is stable.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A massive fire broke out in a Coke plant at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel Factory due to an alleged blast in a battery. Due to the accident, 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, the company informed.
A massive fire broke out in a Coke plant at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel Factory due to an alleged blast in a battery. Due to the accident, 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, the company informed.
Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is currently under control, the company informed adding, “Investigation to assess cause underway."
Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is currently under control, the company informed adding, “Investigation to assess cause underway."
"We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process," the steelmaker said in a statement.
"Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur," the official said.
The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.
(Further details awaited)