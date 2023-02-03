Home / Companies / News /  Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as chief creative officer
GroupM-owned media agency Wavemaker India has appointed George Kovoor as its chief creative officer. Kovoor will report to Ajay Gupte, who is the CEO for South Asia for Wavemaker and will be based out of Bengaluru.

Kovoor was earlier with Ogilvy where he was the digital lead for Mumbai and South operations.

Gupte said, “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, content and technology have always been the three key pillars and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, Kovoor has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognised at local and global platforms.“

Kovoor has worked in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising, the company said in a statement. He has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, DigitasLBi and Ogilvy among others.

Kovoor said, “I am actually struggling to put into words exactly how excited I am with my new role. It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology . In the last few years Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award winning. I am very excited by their vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality."

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China, on the other hand, in 2023 have been forecasted at 4.0% and 5.4% respectively.

Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said. The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
