Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as chief creative officer
Kovoor has worked in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising and led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, DigitasLBi and Ogilvy among others
GroupM-owned media agency Wavemaker India has appointed George Kovoor as its chief creative officer. Kovoor will report to Ajay Gupte, who is the CEO for South Asia for Wavemaker and will be based out of Bengaluru.
