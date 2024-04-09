Companies
Waycool asks for more time to repay debt as it looks to turn a profit
Summary
- The agritech startup had raised debt of about ₹95 crore from Trifecta Ventures and ₹195-200 crore from Alteria Capital, and currently owes them nearly ₹100 crore.
BENGALURU : Waycool Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd has sought short-term relief on repayments to its debt lenders, marking a turn of fortunes for a company that was in the race to be India's first agritech unicorn.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more