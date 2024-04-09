Waycool asks for more time to repay debt as it looks to turn a profit

“The company is close to Ebitda profitability, having reduced its Ebitda burn by 80% in the past year. Our fresh business turned profitable in March 2024 and other businesses will turn profitable in the next few months." Waycool said in a statement to Mint. "Our lenders have been very supportive of the effort [and] have extended our repayment tenure. With this, the repayment can be done with cash accruals after profitability."