Wayfair to lay off over 1,000 employees due to sales decline

Wayfair Inc has also announced a round of job cuts, said a person familiar with the situation on the condition of anonymity, adding that more than 1,000 employees will lose their jobs.
Layoffs are accelerating across the technology world since 2022. Many companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, Meta, and Ola have recently fired many employees and slashed the job opportunities.
In last August, the company announced cuts of about 870 positions, which represented roughly 5% of its global workforce, the person said.
The online home-goods retailer has struggled with sales declining for more than a year after revenue boomed during the early stages of the pandemic when US shoppers spent on fixing up their houses, Bloomberg reported.
Wayfair’s shares have fallen about 75% in the past 12 months.
Microsoft will also lay off 10,000 workers as slowdown hits Software Business. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. is set to begin a round of layoffs ultimately affecting more than 18,000 employees in the largest job cull in its history, which it announced earlier this month.
The cuts come as the retailer grapples with slowing online sales growth and braces for a possible recession affecting the spending power of its customers.
Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs has laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a “restructuring exercise".
Financial technology firm Pagaya Technologies Ltd said on Wednesday it was laying off nearly 20% of its employees across its offices in the United States and Israel.
Cloud computing giant Salesforce has also said it was shedding about 10 percent of its employees, or just under 8,000 jobs, and closing several offices.
