Alphabet-owned Waymo has said that it has halted operations of robotaxis on US freeways after California barred the autonomous vehicles, citing safety risks. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles barred Waymo from testing or operating on all freeways in the state after finding the company’s driverless operation on those roads posed “an imminent hazard to public safety,” the department said in a statement. The DMV cited multiple incidents involving Waymo’s vehicles in recent times for the action.

What California DMV said “The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” Jonathan Groveman, a department spokesperson, said in a statement.

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California's restrictions bar Waymo from both operating and testing its driverless vehicles on California freeways, according to Groveman. He said the restrictions will remain in effect until “Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions.”

Waymo's response Waymo’s autonomous vehicles have expanded onto freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami and Austin, according to the company.

In response to the California ban, Waymo said it has restricted freeway operations across its other markets to evaluate its performance. No collisions or injuries were involved in the California incidents, and its robotaxis continue to operate on surface streets, the company added in a statement.

Waymo's troubles on the road Waymo, which began offering fully autonomous freeway rides to public passengers in November 2025 after more than a decade of testing across various cities, has had a bumpy ride since.

Just months later, in May, Waymo paused freeway service and issued a recall for 3,800 vehicles after cars entered restricted construction zones.

The current suspension in California was caused by two back-to-back incidents on 5 and 6 November. On 5 November, three Waymos entered an active construction zone on Highway 101 near Burlingame, and just a day later, a robotaxi tried to pass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break on I-280 in San Francisco.

Can robotaxis be safe? Waymo is the largest US robotaxi operator by autonomous miles driven, and recurring safety issues have raised serious questions about the viability of autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Critics have pointed out that despite more than a decade of testing, the robotaxis fail to obey basic rules of the road that human drivers encounter routinely. Apart from Waymo, Tesla and Amazon-backed Zoox are also offering limited driverless robotaxi service in the US.