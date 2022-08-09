Off-chain transactions cannot be done without giving KYC: WazirX

In its statement, WazirX said that it’s able to produce KYC details for every transaction and has a “no-tolerance policy" towards illegal activities using WazirX. “We have fully cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently. ED appears to be investigating the transactions of certain users and Zanmai Labs has no affiliation to such users and is unaware about the purpose of their transactions. Zanmai Labs is in the position of any other intermediary whose platform may have been misused," the statement said.