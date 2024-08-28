Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  WazirX files moratorium application with Singapore court under insolvency act, seeks to restructure liabilities

Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

WazirX files moratorium application with Singapore court under insolvency act, seeks to restructure liabilities

Anubhav Mukherjee

Zettai Pte Ltd, the holding company of the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, filed an application with the High Court of Singapore under Section 64 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018.

WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty. The company aims to restructure its liabilities under a scheme of arrangement.

Zettai Pte Ltd, the holding company of the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 28, that it had filed an application with the High Court of Singapore under Section 64 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018.

The crypto exchange aims to restructure its liabilities under a scheme of arrangement, according to its statement. This move comes after the company lost $230 million in the form of crypto assets after a hacking attack on July 18, 2024.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The moratorium period will give the holding company some “breathing space" while it proceeds with the restructuring. WazirX said the period will give it time to develop a restructuring plan that “represents the most efficient way to address users’ cryptocurrency balances on the platform and facilitate recovery for users".

The company will get an automatic moratorium period of 30 days from the filing of the application, and the High Court of Singapore will decide whether or not to grant the request of the company.

WazirX said the hearing has not been scheduled, and it will update about it once it receives more information from the Singapore legal body.

“Zettai has taken the initiative to concurrently facilitate a solution for users of the platform as contingent unsecured creditors of Zettai as quickly and effectively as possible," said WazirX.

The financial impact of the cyberattack will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to the users who rank equally with each other and unsecured creditors.

“We anticipate that under a planned restructuring, the impact from the cyberattack will be allocated pro-rata across users who rank equally with each other as unsecured creditors, and users will receive a share of available token assets associated with the Platform proportionate to their share of all users’ unsecured claims for their account balances," it noted.

If the application request is unfavoured, the company will look into resolving the crypto balances through alternative routes that may involve undefined risks and timelines. “A restructuring may offer a more flexible and tailored approach compared to other potential options," WazirX pointed out.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.