Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >WazirX gets ED notice; Nischal Shetty says investors' funds safe

WazirX gets ED notice; Nischal Shetty says investors' funds safe

Premium
Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO of WazirX.
1 min read . 04:02 PM IST Abhinav Kaul

  • The ED has issued a statement saying that it stumbled upon the transactions of the company during an ongoing money laundering probe into the Chinese-owned illegal online betting applications

NEW DELHI: WazirX on Friday assured clients that their funds remain safe following reports of the Enforcement Directorate issuing a show-cause notice to the crypto exchange for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA guidelines in connection with transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs2,790.74 crore.

NEW DELHI: WazirX on Friday assured clients that their funds remain safe following reports of the Enforcement Directorate issuing a show-cause notice to the crypto exchange for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA guidelines in connection with transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs2,790.74 crore.

Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX said, "The funds are safe at WazirX and theirs is no need to worry for the funds."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX said, "The funds are safe at WazirX and theirs is no need to worry for the funds."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with around five million users in India, in a statement, said WazirX was yet to receive any show-cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate.

“WazirX is in compliance with all applicable laws. We go beyond our legal obligations by following Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) processes and have always provided information to law enforcement authorities whenever required. We are able to trace all users on our platform with official identity information. Should we receive a formal communication or notice from the ED, we'll fully cooperate in the investigation," Shetty’s statement read.

WazirX, registered under a company called Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, was incorporated in December 2017 as a domestic cryptocurrency startup. It acts as a platform for trading in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Ripple and Litecoin.

The ED has issued a statement saying that it stumbled upon the transactions of the company during an ongoing money laundering probe into the "Chinese-owned" illegal online betting applications.

"It was seen that the accused Chinese nationals had laundered proceeds of crime worth about Rs57 crore by converting Indian Rupee (INR) deposits into cryptocurrency tether (USDT) and then transferred it to Binance (exchange registered in Cayman Islands) Wallets based on instructions received from abroad," it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!