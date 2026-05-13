WazirX launches crypto futures trading with lowest fees in the industry

WazirX on Wednesday launched crypto Futures trading with what it said are the lowest trading fees among crypto exchanges operating in India, as the platform looks to expand Futures access for retail traders.

The exchange said Futures trading will carry a maker fee of 0.02 per cent and a taker fee of 0.04 per cent, with no minimum trading volume required to access the rates. Users will also be able to trade Futures directly in rupees without first converting funds into USDT.

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"Futures trading in India has meant high fees unless you are a large-volume institutional trader. We have changed that baseline," said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.

The company said users will be required to complete a mandatory knowledge assessment covering leverage, margin and liquidation risks before accessing Futures products, part of its push toward responsible trading practices.

WazirX said revenue generated from Futures trading would also support its ongoing restructuring efforts and additional recoveries for eligible creditors holding Recovery Tokens, beyond the 85 per cent fund distribution already completed.

The rollout of WazirX Futures will take place in phases depending on liquidity, risk controls and user readiness.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.