WazirX sees surge in queries from law enforcement agencies in last 6 months

NEW DELHI: Indian crypto exchange WazirX received 1,023 requests from law enforcement agencies during October 2021 to March 2022, of which 952 came from Indian law enforcement agencies, while 71 were from foreign agencies. This was almost three times more than the 377 requests received during April to September 2021. All the requests were related to criminal activities and the exchange complied with all of them with a turnaround time of 22 minutes, WazirX added.

