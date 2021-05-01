NEW DELHI: India’s top cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, on Saturday said it will donate ₹8 crore to 10 different organisations for covid-19 relief. These include Doctors for You, ACT Grants, KVN Foundation, as well as chief minister’s funds of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The exchange had first announced its intention of donating for covid relief on 26 April.

“Soon after the announcement, we pulled in some volunteers from our team together to form a covid-19 response group. The goal of this group was to identify the next steps and execute the fund deployment," WazirX said in a blog post.

The response group identified areas that needed help on a broad level.

The crypto exchange, which has over three million users in India, will donate Rs2 crore and Rs1.60 crore to ACT Grants and KVN Foundation, respectively, for oxygen supply, Rs1.20 crore to Doctors for You for covid frontline workers and vaccination camps and Rs0.94 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation for dry ration distribution.

The company is also contributing Rs60 lakh each to the chief minister’s funds of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Other in the list include Swades, Goonj, GiveIndia, and Dr. M.L.D Trust.

“Starting tonight, we’ll begin deploying funds to these organizations who will, in turn, use these funds to help fellow Indians in this pandemic! We’ll announce on Twitter once the funds have been deployed," it said.

Entities across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators as the massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. The cryptocurrency industry in India is no different.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, had earlier donated more than $600,000 into a fund set up to fight covid-19 in India. This came after Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Ethereum scaling platform, Polygon, tweeted to run a covid relief fund.

