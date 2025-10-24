WazirX is back after 15 months, but regaining users' trust won't be easy, experts say
Shouvik Das 5 min read 24 Oct 2025, 05:44 pm IST
The key worry, industry stakeholders and users said, was that the cryptocurrency exchange failed to let its users withdraw their full investments even after restarting operations.
New Delhi: WazirX, once India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by active users and trading volumes, reopened trading and withdrawals on its platform after more than 15 months on Friday, but industry stakeholders, lawyers and investors remain sceptical about the impact it will have on the industry as it looks to regain users’ trust and ensure legal compliance.
