New Delhi: WazirX, once India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by active users and trading volumes, reopened trading and withdrawals on its platform after more than 15 months on Friday, but industry stakeholders, lawyers and investors remain sceptical about the impact it will have on the industry as it looks to regain users’ trust and ensure legal compliance.

The key worry, industry stakeholders and users said, was that WazirX failed to let its users withdraw their full investments even after restarting operations. Valuations of customers’ investments on the platform were another point of concern, they said.

One user, who asked to be identified only as Nishant, said while he didn’t agree with WazirX’s ‘rebalancing exercise’ to return users’ funds, “this is the best we can get for now".

“We’re all left with a feeling of being short-changed, and are going with the idea that something is better than nothing. The amount that the exchange owes users is much higher than what we can access today," he added.

Industry stakeholders agreed with Nishant’s assessment. A ₹1 lakh investment in bitcoin around the time WazirX was hacked in July 2024 translated to 0.0206 BTC tokens. Under WazirX’s restructuring scheme, users would get back 85% of the value of their investments as of 1 January 2025. This would give the ₹1 lakh bitcoin investor a revised allocation of 0.0105 BTC. This holding would be worth ₹1.03 lakh today—about half what the original holding would have been worth.

‘Dented trust in crypto community’

Nishant is not alone. Vikram Subburaj, founder and chief executive of homegrown crypto exchange Giottus, said WazirX’s restructuring exercise has dented Indians’ trust in the crypto community.

“Major hits included a revelation that the company is essentially immune to legal prosecution in India, which users found out at the time of the hack last year. Now, its release of limited cryptocurrency funds to users after a long wait, coupled with moving its operating headquarters to Panama, do not instill confidence. Meanwhile other platforms are doing many things to assure users of actual transparency and accountability," he added.

Ashish Singhal, cofounder of CoinSwitch, India’s highest-funded cryptocurrency exchange, agreed that WazirX’s move significantly eroded trust.

“The industry’s collective focus should now be on rebuilding lost trust, most importantly by ensuring that users’ funds are fully recovered and protected going forward. The bigger lesson for investors is to be doubly sure about the platforms they choose, especially regarding trust, transparency and compliance," he said.

On 28 October, Mint reported that a group of 11 users had filed a lawsuit with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) against WazirX. The consumer court said WazirX’s cryptocurrency holdings were based in Singapore and that it did not have jurisdiction over foreign lands, essentially leaving users with few options other than pursuing legal action in Singapore.

“For most users including me, this was not feasible since the legal costs would have been more than what many of us had invested," Nishant said.

Incorporated in December 2017 as Zanmai Labs Private Limited, WazirX began operations in India in 2018. The exchange received a major fillip during the covid-19 pandemic, during which cryptocurrency investing exploded in India and worldwide.

In March 2022, Mint reported that the crypto exchange was the largest in India, with daily average trading volumes over $23 million. However, the imposition of a 30% tax on cryptocurrency gains, a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) for all crypto trades above a certain threshold, and no option to book losses caused crypto trading volumes in India to crash more than 90% at the time.

WazirX, however, suffered its biggest hit in July 2024, when a $235-million hack of one of its wallets halted operations and led to user funds being frozen. More than 15 months after one of the biggest crypto exchange hacks worldwide, the exchange resumed operations on Friday.

Also Read | The wild west of crypto taxes: Your ITR needs a guiding hand

‘Panama entity won’t be involved’

Responding to Mint’s queries, Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX, said the staged availability of user investments “needs to be explained for better clarity".

“If you had ₹100 worth of tokens in July 2024, you would have received ₹85 worth of tokens in the January 2025 rebalancing. If those tokens are today worth ₹150, then you get the entire 100% of those tokens, i.e. ₹150 worth of tokens. No part of this ₹150 is held back."

“We are also working to recover stolen assets and will be working on profit distribution over the next three years, as per the scheme. To compensate creditors, we are issuing recovery tokens (RTs). WazirX will purchase RTs based on profits and recovery efforts every quarter, starting from the date of issue of RTs," Shetty added.

He added that the company’s newly registered Panama entity “will not be involved" in India operations. “The Indian entity is going to look after the complete crypto exchange operations. All core activities of the exchange, including crypto-to-crypto trading, user withdrawals and technical operations, will be handed over to Zanmai to ensure faster payouts to creditors. We amended the scheme in such a way that Zanmai India will be the fulcrum of WazirX activities, something which majority of creditors voted in favour of. This amended scheme was approved in the Singapore court," Shetty said.

On 14 October, the High Court of Singapore approved WazirX’s application to restructure its company and move its assets. The resumption of operations comes 10 days after the court’s approval.

Shetty also claimed the exchange “learned a lot" from last year’s hack. “We’ve implemented three key measures based on those lessons: a reputed and large cold wallet custody provider, insurance, and better risk management. We have partnered with BitGo for fund custody. They are one of the biggest custody partners in the ecosystem with over 2,000 institutional clients across the world. Bitgo currently manages over $90 billion in assets. Its solutions include up to $250 million in insurance coverage for the assets it holds, along with advanced security measures to prevent any potential breach."

He added, “Ensuring you divide cold wallets into multiple smaller wallets and reduce the risk surface area is another important step exchanges should take to prevent large attacks. Security is an evolving sector in crypto and we intend to continue to follow best practices and work with the top custody providers in the industry," he added.