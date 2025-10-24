He added that the company’s newly registered Panama entity “will not be involved" in India operations. “The Indian entity is going to look after the complete crypto exchange operations. All core activities of the exchange, including crypto-to-crypto trading, user withdrawals and technical operations, will be handed over to Zanmai to ensure faster payouts to creditors. We amended the scheme in such a way that Zanmai India will be the fulcrum of WazirX activities, something which majority of creditors voted in favour of. This amended scheme was approved in the Singapore court," Shetty said.