WCS Halts Work at Guinea Iron Ore Mine After Fatal Accident

(Bloomberg) -- Winning Consortium Simandou, the group that’s developing half of a giant iron ore deposit in Guinea, suspended operations at its Kerouane mine after an accident in which three foreign employees died.

Advertisement

“Emergency procedures were immediately activated, and medical teams at the local hospital made every effort,” the company said in a statement, without providing details about the cause of the accident. “Operations were suspended to allow for a complete review of safety procedures.”

WCS owns the rights to two mining concessions that are part of the Simandou iron ore project, while a joint venture led by Rio Tinto Plc and Aluminum Corp. of China, known as Chinalco, holds the other two blocks. Both groups are scheduled to export their first shipment of the steelmaking ingredient next month and ramp up their combined output to 120 million tons a year. That volume is equivalent to about 5% of total global iron ore production in 2024.

Advertisement

Guinea’s government says it intends to use the economic boost provided by the mines to transform one of the poorest nations on the planet. WCS’s statement didn’t say if the shutdown will affect the time-line for the first shipment.

An investigation is under way and operations will resume once safety conditions can be fully guaranteed, according to the WCS statement. The suspension follows a temporary stoppage at Rio’s mine site in August after a worker died.

WCS is controlled by Chinese and Singaporean companies including state-owned China Baowu Steel Group Corp Ltd., which is the world’s largest steel manufacturer. The Guinean state owns a minority stake in both consortiums.

(Updated with information on Simandou in third paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the name of the company in the headline)

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com