We aim to achieve industry-leading growth, says new Wipro CEO

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro Ltd’s new chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte, who took charge on Monday, said he would aim to achieve industry-leading growth and strive for improvement in all spheres despite short-term challenges.

“Despite the immediate challenges, I have no doubt that we will emerge stronger. We must strive for improvement in all spheres and aim to achieve industry leading growth," Delaporte wrote in his first email to the employees.

Talking about chairman Rishad Premji, he said that in the last few weeks he has had wide-ranging conversations with Premji. “I was struck by his clarity of thought, his principled approach to leadership and his commitment to bring about a cultural shift to create an environment that drives a growth mindset," he said.

Delaporte, who is based out of Paris, said he will be spending time with senior leaders and teams across units and functions over the next few days to take a holistic view of the business and better understand the opportunities and challenges.

Until recently, Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.

“With ambition, a growth-oriented mindset and constant investments in our people and in emerging technologies, the fundamentals are in place for the next phase of growth for Wipro, and I am excited to be in charge of that. As we emerge from the covid-19 crisis, I am confident Wipro will continue to be the trusted technology services partner for our customers, and help power a more resilient future for us all," Delaporte said in a LinkedIn post.

