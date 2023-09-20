‘We aim to double Jeep Compass sales in India by end Dec’

Stellantis plans to double sales of the Jeep Compass SUV in India by the end of 2023 with an affordable variant.

New Delhi: Dutch multinational automotive group Stellantis, which markets Jeep and Citroen in India, is planning to double sales of the Jeep Compass SUV by the end of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company launched an affordable variant of the Compass exclusively for the Indian market to cater to the country’s value-oriented buyers and their “unique" requirements, as part of its strategy to make the Jeep brand more accessible, said Stellantis deputy managing director Aditya Jairaj.

Jeep is looking to sell over 1,000 units every month, including 700-800 units of the Compass, double the volume it sells now, besides the Wrangler and Meridian models, Jairaj added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jeep introduced the affordable 4x2 automatic transmission diesel variant of the Compass designed exclusively for the Indian market for ₹23.99 lakh. The base variant will be available for ₹20.49 lakh.

“We’re launching a product variant that is exclusively to India and won’t be sold any-where else. It will increase our coverage in C-segment SUV by four times compared to today. It is very significant for us as it provides opportunity for a much larger base of prospective consumers aspiring for the Jeep brand," Jairaj said.

“Our dealers are confident that the value proposition (of the new product) is such that sales will be increasing significantly. Our aspiration is to go back to 2022 levels. Some specific areas are sweet spots in the SUV market and automatic transmission will help operate in a subsection that is growing. Our aspirations are definitely to double Compass volumes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jairaj said the firm is well-prepared and has a distribution strategy in place to meet demand. “The Indian market is unique in many ways, and if we have to continue to be successful, one very simple thing we need to do is to cater to our customers’ needs."

“We are continuously evaluating segments to operate in and the consumer needs. I’m unable to specifically say if we will be moving up or down in the segments we are operating in, but Jeep will continue to stand for what we stand for. Every Jeep will be 4x4 capable, authentic, and provide the four tenants of freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion. We will make sure that we satisfy consumer needs, and in India, these consumer needs are quite unique and specific," Jairaj added.