‘We aim to generate at least 50% of revenue from online in 7-8 yrs’6 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- We have plans to digitize the distribution of all financial products and mutual funds to drive our business online, Kampani said
NEW DELHI : JM Financial Ltd, founded by celebrated investment banking veteran Nimesh Kampani is turning 50 this year. Since 1973, the group has diversified into various businesses such as mortgage lending, asset management, distressed debt and private equity, to become a major financial services conglomerate. In an interview, Vishal Kampani, non-executive vice chairman, talks about the group’s plans, including its initiative to build a strong digital platform that will be the biggest revenue driver for the firm. Edited excerpts: