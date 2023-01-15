‘We aim to generate at least 50% of revenue from online in 7-8 yrs’

Well, it has been a journey of sustainable value creation based on strong fundamentals through which we emerged as a diversified financial services group. We are in a wonderful phase at the moment, as our investment banking, mortgage lending and asset management, wealth management and securities (AWS) businesses are seeing strong growth momentum and activity. Our alternative and distressed credit business had reported record profitability last year on the back of strong resolutions. We continue to prioritize our focus on resolution of existing assets. As banks and other financial institutions continue to clean up their balance sheets, our asset reconstruction business will see upside. In addition, we are investing a lot, majorly in people, technology and infrastructure as part of our continued focus on tapping the multi-decade opportunity in front of us. It’s an interesting phase for the economy. After putting the pandemic and other challenges firmly behind, companies are now dealing with growth challenges. In this phase of our journey, emerging opportunities lie in real estate and capital markets which typically banks are constrained to do. At JM Financial, we are focused on real estate and capital markets. We see huge growth opportunity both in lending and advisory businesses. Real estate and capital markets are expected to grow at a higher rate than the GDP growth rate over the next decade. In fact, these sectors will emerge as the key growth drivers for the economy.

