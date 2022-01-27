We are building one of the best tech teams in India: Puneet Chandok of AWS

Our key focus areas in 2022 include helping customers modernise their applications faster and in a risk-free manner. SMBs are key to driving India forward, and we are committed towards Jeff's (Bezos) pledge of digitising 10 million SMEs by 2025 to generate employment and are also focused on upscaling education for SMBs. Third, we continue to invest in India. In November 2020, we had announced the expansion of our services to include a second infrastructure region in India by mid-2022. We are also building one of the best technology teams in India so that we can bring the best of AWS to our customers.