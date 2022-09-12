We are bullish on our private label strategy: Adwaita Nayar

It is definitely a long-term potential. If people had access to products easily in the country, then this trend of having to travel abroad to shop wouldn’t be required. It is quite unfortunate that for so long India did not have the right brands. So it’s all part of this shift of bringing the right product to the Indian consumer. Even if you look at beauty or fashion products one of our big strategies has always been about bringing the world’s best brands to India. There’s a pretty significant market that is interested in this segment.