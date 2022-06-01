We are definitely on lookout for growth opportunities: Hina Nagarajan

The outright sale that we’ve done of 32 brands will close out by September. There are two brands which are retained—McDowell’s and Director’s Special—which were not part of the strategic review. With this, we complete the portfolio reshape. The strategic review gets closed and we retain whatever portfolio we have including these two brands. Our focus will be, as I outlined in our strategy announced last year, premiumization. We are looking to deliver our mission of being a top-performing CPG (consumer packaged goods company) in India with double-digit sustainable and double-digit profitable top line growth and mid-to-high teen margins. We will be focusing on accelerating our luxury and premium portfolio, which is essentially Scotch whisky, both bottled in origin and bottled in India, strengthening our participation in upper prestige, which we have started doing.