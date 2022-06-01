We are definitely on lookout for growth opportunities: Hina Nagarajan

In an interview, Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO, Diageo India, said the intent is to sharply focus in premiumizing the company’s portfolio with a range of Scotch whisky brands and increase its presence in emerging segment such as craft spirits
NEW DELHI :Last Friday, India’s largest spirits company, United Spirits Ltd, a unit of British spirits maker Diageo Plc, said it sold 32 mass-market brands including Haywards, Old Tavern and White-Mischief to Singapore’s Inbrew Beverages and franchised another 11 to the same company.
In an interview, Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO, Diageo India, said the intent is to sharply focus in premiumizing the company’s portfolio with a range of Scotch whisky brands and increase its presence in emerging segment such as craft spirits. Edited excerpts:
Is the exercise of trimming the portfolio over? What will be the focus areas for you in India?
The outright sale that we’ve done of 32 brands will close out by September. There are two brands which are retained—McDowell’s and Director’s Special—which were not part of the strategic review. With this, we complete the portfolio reshape. The strategic review gets closed and we retain whatever portfolio we have including these two brands. Our focus will be, as I outlined in our strategy announced last year, premiumization. We are looking to deliver our mission of being a top-performing CPG (consumer packaged goods company) in India with double-digit sustainable and double-digit profitable top line growth and mid-to-high teen margins. We will be focusing on accelerating our luxury and premium portfolio, which is essentially Scotch whisky, both bottled in origin and bottled in India, strengthening our participation in upper prestige, which we have started doing.
You invested in Nao Spirits in March. Will there be more such investments or acquisitions?
We are definitely on the lookout. We have pivoted from a present forward approach to a future back approach where we are looking at what are the new, emerging growth opportunities in the consumer space.
Whether these are global trends that are getting early traction in India, or whether these are local trends like craft. We are definitely open to looking at when these trends gain traction, what is the best way to service these opportunities, whether it is part of the Diageo global portfolio, bringing more of that in or by investing in local boutique craft brands. Whatever serves this opportunity the best, we will go for that.
Which brands are you likely to bring from your international portfolio?
I mentioned we are seeding Guinness (beer); depending on the response, we might make a bigger thing out of it, we’ll scale it up. We’ve already brought a couple of very powerful single malts. Talisker and Singleton have just come in recently and we have brought in more variants of those two brands to accelerate the development of our malts business at the very top end. We also recently brought Gordon’s and Tanqueray gin and really activated them very strongly because the gin category is showing a lot of momentum. We’ll continue to watch for which categories are growing and bring in more (brands).
Are you seeing other white spaces in your portfolio?
Other white spaces we are watching; there’s nothing immediate that we see which has scale. We’re seeing a lot of experimentation in whiskey, so our efforts are focused there.
If we do see traction in low or no-alcohol products that are now gaining some traction globally or in ready-to-drink category in India, then we will explore what to bring.
You have asked state governments to allow price increases, any success with that?
We got price increases from three states already--Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Assam is, you know, not bad because it’s about 7–8% of our business. There’s lot of talk with various state governments and we hope that over the next two to four months, we will see some more traction. The historical rates of price increase have been very low for our industry. Our ideal state is to get price increases in line with inflation. We recognize that may not be the case. So we’d be happy with 2–4% price increase, whatever we can get.
Has the alcohol business at airport duty free revived?
International travel has resumed. I’ve travelled fairly recently to Dubai, US, Canada and even Ireland, and the flights are going packed. We don’t see a consumption reduction in domestic purchase because of that yet because of two reasons: One is that the bottled in origin (alcoholic beverages) duty price drops that states like Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal have taken, have brought the prices quite close to duty free. So there’s no real reason for a consumer now to necessarily buy it from the duty free. And the second big intervention is that, we have, as an industry, really invested in transforming the shopping environment. If you go to the stores now in Gurugram or Delhi they look as good as any duty free in any international setting. So both factors are leading to people being very comfortable purchasing domestically.