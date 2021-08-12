We are open to acqui-hire to fill the talent gap: Sumit Gupta, CoinDCX

Banking was a problem in our case, especially two-three months back when the Bill discussions were happening. But now, with the RBI circular, banks are somewhat open to it, and we too have opened banking channels. Yes, all banks are not open to crypto following the RBI circular, but we’re seeing positive movement on that front and are engaging in discussions with the banks to make sure we follow their guidelines while also making them comfortable with the industry.

