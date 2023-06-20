PARIS : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of the IndiGo airline, made history with a record order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, bolstering India’s position as home to the world’s two largest aircraft orders, following Air India’s 470 aircraft order in February from Airbus and Boeing. After the announcement of the order, IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said that these aircraft would help IndiGo expand internationally as well as to domestic destinations. Edited excerpts:

What are your initial comments on the historic order?

It is good for Indian aviation. It is a big day. IndiGo has been making history all along the way. It is another important moment for IndiGo,

Will the new order serve international or largely domestic routes, as India is seeing strong domestic demand?

Both. I think it is a great opportunity for us to serve both markets. Of course, we do a lot of domestic routes. We are expanding internationally as well. The Indian market is growing both for domestic and international travel.

Has the exit of another carrier triggered this capacity induction plan?

This is not 2030. It is a very recent event. It is very disconnected from each other.

Are wide-body not an option for IndiGo, as you have opted for narrow-body again?

Our focus again today is on the narrow body. We are not ruling out anything.

By when will you decide on the engine maker for these aircraft?

We still have plenty of time to decide that, so we are not in a rush to decide that.

By when will you decide on the break-up of the A320neo family aircraft?

There is a lot of flexibility going forward. What is important is that we have that steady flow of delivery...at the end of the decade, that’s there, and this will help us plan further ahead.

You have beaten Air India with the largest order.

We are not placing orders to compete or to beat another airline. We are placing orders for what we think is needed for IndiGo.

By when will the first aircraft out of the new order arrive?

The first aircraft of the new lot will arrive in 2030.