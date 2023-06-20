We are ordering for what we think is needed for IndiGo: Pieter Elbers2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:23 AM IST
IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said that the 500 new aircraft would help IndiGo expand internationally as well as to domestic destinations
PARIS : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of the IndiGo airline, made history with a record order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, bolstering India’s position as home to the world’s two largest aircraft orders, following Air India’s 470 aircraft order in February from Airbus and Boeing. After the announcement of the order, IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said that these aircraft would help IndiGo expand internationally as well as to domestic destinations. Edited excerpts:
