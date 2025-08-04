‘We are supporting him...’: TCS responds after employee filmed sleeping outside Pune office over ‘unpaid wages’

India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday said that it is in talks with the employee who was spotted sleeping outside the company’s Pune office premises as a form of protest.

Advertisement

The company’s statement comes after pictures of a TCS employee named Sourabh More sleeping in front of the TCS office in Pune went viral on social media. The viral post showed a person sleeping on the footpath with a note in front of him, which claimed that the IT company had not paid him for months.

What did the employee claim? More, in a handwritten letter, claimed that he informed the company’s HR that he does not have money and claimed that, as the salary has not been credited, he will be forced to sleep and live outside (on the footpath) of the company’s Pune office.

“I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath,” said More in the letter.

Advertisement

The letter also claimed that the company told More that he would receive his salary by 31 July 2025, but due to the alleged lack of response from the company, he was forced to take to the streets.

A social media account named beingpunekarofficial shared the photo of the employee sleeping on the footpath on Saturday, 2 August 2025. The post, since then, has received more than 15,000 reactions on Instagram.

Also Read | TCS CEO's salary in spotlight after layoff news of 12k staff

Advertisement

What did TCS say? In an official statement to Hindustan Times, TCS said that Sourabh More’s salary payment was temporarily stopped after he allegedly took ‘unauthorised’ leave from work, as part of the company’s standard procedure.

It also said that the employee has not reported back to the company, requesting for a reinstatement. TCS has also reportedly provided him with the accommodation and support in addressing the situation in a fair and constructive manner.

“This is a case of unauthorised absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period. The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement. We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner,” a TCS spokesperson told the news portal.