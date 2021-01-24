We are testing training, fitness apparel: Bata’s Sandeep Kataria

We have actually started testing some of our training and fitness apparel under the Power brand. We see that as a trend which was, to some extent, happening pre-pandemic, but has clearly accelerated. People are more fitness conscious. So we are testing that and we are able to leverage some of the learnings that we have from our outdoor brand in Latin America. We do have some accessories in Bubble Gummer brand as well. We will start testing that out in the markets.