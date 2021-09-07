We are very reluctant to do any large-scale acquisitions: Sridhar Vembu

We have already invested in the semiconductor space through Signalchip, a fabless semiconductor company. Again, it is part of our long-term efforts to help develop technology in India. Semiconductors are a crucial area because it has a very strong synergy with software. So, that’s something we will be investing in apart from the medical devices area. We have also invested in computer vision and related areas, which involve artificial intelligence to analyse images and take actions. We are also investing heavily in audio-video capabilities and building of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on top of that. A lot of R&D efforts are also going on internally in these areas. Externally, when we find somebody doing something interesting, and would like to receive an investment from Zoho, we look at those companies. In terms of investment size, it will be in the range of a few million dollars, similar to our existing investments.

