‘We can learn from consumer firms; no plans to spin off 811’5 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
In an interview, Manian shared his views on the corporate loan market, the bank’s strategy on the digital front as well as on hiring senior executives from the market
MUMBAI : Having spent nearly three decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, whole-time director K.V.S. Manian is seen as a contender for the corner office after founder Uday Kotak’s term ends later this year. In an interview, Manian shared his views on the corporate loan market, the bank’s strategy on the digital front as well as on hiring senior executives from the market. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×