We challenge OEMs to invest in India, compete with us: M&M's Anish Shah

Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO, auto and farm divisions, said that the market for tractors is expected to see a flattish growth over last year, as the month of March is expected to record a dip in sales because of the absence of the Navratri festival in the month of March this year, unlike the last. “We had earlier said we expect a low single digit growth for the farm business for this fiscal. Now we are saying growth will be flat, so there isn't too much of a difference from what we said before," Jejurikar said.