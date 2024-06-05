We could have handled the delays better, says Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
On 31 May the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to Air India for inordinate delays of at least two international flights. Two days later, an Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver took off nearly 22 hours late.
Following long delays, cancellations and technical glitches involving several Air India flights in the past week, chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson said the airline could have better handled this ‘unusual combination of events".