We could invest $5 billion to $10 billion in India in 2022: Softbank’s Rajeev Misra

“Indian companies are not just for India. There are a lot of Indian companies going global. So there are a lot of SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies from India, like Mindtickle, Zeta, others which are not just serving Indian brands, but are going global [...] But India as a story is no different from the rest of the world. There is a lot of liquidity in the markets across the globe. The cost of capital has become very cheap around the globe. There aren’t many investment opportunities that provide double digit returns –15% to 25% returns. Hence it's a global phenomenon that a lot of capital is going into growing tech companies, excluding China," said Misra.