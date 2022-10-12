'We do not approve...': HCL Tech hits out at moonlighting after TCS, Infosys and Wipro2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM IST
'Dual employment while working for HCL Tech...we do not approve of that. Everybody who signs up to work for HCL Tech is signing up employment contract which requires exclusivity. The requirements around confidentiality, and non compete... all those provisions that are there we expect our employees to honour those commitments,' Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer of the company said