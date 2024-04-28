'We do not use ethylene oxide': MDH refutes cancer-causing pesticide allegations by Hong Kong, Singapore
The CFS issued a warning against the sale and purchase of MDH's Madras Curry Powder and Sambhar Masala, as well as Everest's Fish Curry Masala
MDH, an Indian spice king, has strongly denied allegations of pesticide contamination following reports from food safety regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore. The controversy erupted when the Center for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong detected ethylene oxide—a prohibited pesticide—in various pre-packaged spice products from MDH and another Indian brand, Everest.