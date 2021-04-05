We expect SI Hub to become platform of choice of market: MN Srinivasu

Towards the end of 2019, RBI came up with the guidelines on processing certain card-based recurring payments. At BillDesk, we understood the implications of the guidelines. We understood fully the complexity of what was to unfold. The key part of RBI’s guidelines was to essentially change the way an existing authorization or authentication worked in terms of who took the responsibility for a recurring payment mandate. Historically, it has always been the merchant side. As a customer, you go on to a merchant platform, set up a recurring payment and the bank authenticates and authorizes. What RBI’s guidelines, in essence, were trying to do was to place a significant part of the responsibility on the issuer bank, to say that banks need to keep track of all mandates by a customer on a card and provide flexibility to customers to stop payments or make changes.