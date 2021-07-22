'We feel Videocon's resolution value is too low': Bank of Maharashtra CEO

Under the current plan, Twin Star would issue non-convertible debentures to creditors with a face value of ₹2,700 crore, which would be redeemable in five instalments. The first instalment of ₹200 crore will be due 25 months from issuance, while instalments of ₹625 crore each will be due between three and six years from date of issuance.

