We have seen more rapid cloud adoption post pandemic: Zoho CEO

The market is quite fragmented with too many players in too many subdivisions and a lot of them are venture capital (VC)-funded. You have an extraordinary explosion of venture funding, that is keeping a lot of companies afloat, and who are otherwise not profitable. During the early pandemic period, there was a wave of consolidation but thanks to the easy money policies, the availability of venture capital is still very high. So, the amount of capital going into these is keeping the market forces operating, as unprofitable players continue to receive funding. Eventually, rationalization has to happen because there has to be a limit on the number of SaaS tools a typical company can use. That’s why consolidation becomes inevitable.