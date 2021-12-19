Covid-led disruptions, which affected out-of-home consumption of beverages, have taught Coca-Cola India to build at-home consumption for its brands, said Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia. Roy, who has nearly two decades of experience in brand management, integrated marketing communication, and new product launches, spoke about Coca-Cola Co.’s marketing strategy in India, sensitivity to cultural contexts, and engaging with sports. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Has beverage marketing—known for its cola wars—in India changed?

I would equate the cola wars to probably what you are seeing in the digital startup system today. Early-to-late 90s, we were one of the few multinational brands operating in India, and I think the whole objective there was to build the mind space.

A metric that we track is called spontaneous brand awareness, which I think was the most important at that point in time. We, and our competitors, were doing whatever was needed to get that (consumer) mind space. Now, 20-25 years down the line, I feel both companies are in a slightly more mature space. Only building mind space and scores like spontaneous brand awareness is not going to be enough. At least in our case, we have a big business objective to deliver. At the end of the day, what wins is campaigns based on very strong insights, which obviously will lead to some very strong creative ideas.

Covid badly hit the consumption of beverages in the market. So how did you tide over the impact?

In India, as it is in most operating units, the dependence on away-from-home consumption is very high. And it did impact consumption because most stores were closed, the places where we have very strong consumption occasions such as cinema halls, or places where teens hang out, were closed. However, it was good learning for us. The future will be a good balance between at-home consumption and away-from-home consumption. What covid taught us is that we have to accelerate that balance of building more at-home occasions.

Will Coca-Cola participate in more non-cricketing events in India?

I believe the journey and the role of sports in India has just started. We are at the crossroads where we will move very fast from being a cricket-only country to a multi-sport loving country. And how we are able to tap this whole change is going to be a huge opportunity. We all saw the performance of India at the Olympic Games. So, I think there are opportunities out there which we can tap into.

Having said that, one of the things I think we all have to be careful about is that we cannot just use sports to play our classical brand sponsorship game. Coca-Cola as a company will have to be a part of this whole change in the ecosystem—whether we are working with some of the Olympic Games (athletes) or working with the Paralympic athletes. In each of these, you cannot only come and show your association; you will have to integrate with them and do more work at the grass roots. This is exactly what we do globally. The way we partner with FIFA, as an example, we also run one of the largest grass-roots football tournaments in Africa. That’s the opportunity we have out here—to be far more authentic and far more genuine than just being a sponsoring partner.

Do brands need caution in today’s environment and social media flak?

Absolutely. I think what you mentioned starts at the root of what we operate as a company, which is authenticity. We believe if the campaigns are authentic and they are based on a very sharp insight, then I don’t see any problem with what the reaction is. I think the issue happens when brands are insensitive or do not operate on the right insight when they don’t have the context of what’s happening in their social space. That’s where you run into problems. At the end of the day, we are speaking and portraying a lot about the culture, so it’s very important for us to be very sensitive.

Recently footballer Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed a bottle of Coke for a bottle of water. How do you react to such a crisis?

The first thing in any crisis is that we should not panic—you have to tackle things with a very calm head.

About the Ronaldo incident, my answer is very simple. At every sporting event, we offer the whole portfolio, and there are people who, at that point in time, may not want a sparkling beverage.

There are many footballers who love to have Coke even while they’re training or taking a break. Now, if someone doesn’t want a Coke, we have water, juice; we have isotonic. And all these options are all there at the table. At the Olympic Games, we obviously offer all the athletes all kinds of beverages. Even among athletes, brand Coke is still one of the most consumed beverages. So, as I said, it’s the athlete’s choice at the end of the day.

